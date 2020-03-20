ST LOUIS – Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria (KPPO) is proving to be innovative and accommodating to the community during these uncertain times. As of March 19, they have tested, perfected, and are now selling their wood-oven pizzas and shipping them to customers’ doors. They are also offering contact-free delivery and curbside pickup options at their locations in Rock Hill and Town & Country every day from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

These new changes have been put into place so that hungry customers may stock their freezers and enjoy KPPO’s award-winning pizza and delicious menu options while practicing social distancing.

“We are really good at delivery, and our spirits are high,” said owner Katie Collier. We have a large radius, two locations, and a strong team making sure each order is 100%. We are providing this delivery service in-house so we can control best health and service practices while providing support and livelihood to our team during these uncertain times.”

Additionally, KPPO is selling fresh pasta by the pound, and 100% of these sales will go directly toward their emergency employee fund. The Colliers will be matching these sales. Bulk sauce, including marinara, arrabiata, and lemon cream sauce are also available for purchase.

“We know that none of our success would be possible without our amazing team and family. We are fully committed to protecting everyone’s jobs, keeping the lights on, and keeping our community safe, healthy, and fed. To us, that’s all that matters,” said Collier.

Collier also stresses that if the phone lines are busy, customers may place their orders through email. Currently, online ordering is in development.

“This has been an incredibly challenging week, but the innovation, teamwork, and true grit that has come out of this crisis has lifted our spirits and given us hope,” she said. “We are so proud of our team for pivoting and staying positive. Whatever comes, we will handle it and become stronger.”

To view the full menu and place your order, please visit www.katiespizzaandpasta.com. To order a frozen pizza, please visit www.katiespizza.com. Options include Margherita, meatball, black garlic and artichoke, roasted chicken, or a frozen pizza combo box.

To order curbside or delivery, please call (314) 942-6555 or email katiesrockhill@gmail.com for Rock Hill and (636) 220-3238 or katiestownandcountry@gmail.com for Town & Country.

For media and interview inquiries please call Katie Collier at (314) 813-7000.

