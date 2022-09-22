ST. LOUIS, MO – Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria, an award-winning artisan Italian restaurant and bar owned by husband-and-wife team Ted and Katie Collier, is announcing that construction of its newest restaurant has begun. The restaurant, located at 751 Clark Street, is the company’s 3rd location in St. Louis, Missouri, and is set to be open to the public by spring 2023, in time for the start of the upcoming MLB season. This is fitting, as it’s located in Ballpark Village, directly across from Gate 4 at Busch Stadium.

Executive Chef Jake Sanderson leads the culinary team and Head Bartender Hayley AuBuchon is in charge of the cocktail program. The menu, which includes appetizers, burrata, salads, pastas, pizzas, and seasonal specials, will expand to include location-specific items. At this location, they’ll serve steak, seafood, and grilled vegetables from their wood-fired grill.

Spiegelglass Construction Company is the general contractor and TAO + LEE Associates is the project architect. David Kent Richardson of David Kent Richardson Decoration + Interior Design and Josh Smith of the Urban Improvement Company are collaborating on the design and fabrication.

"Barry Spiegelglass is the best in the business for restaurants. We’ve used him for all of our projects,” said Katie Collier, the Owner of Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria. “He’s always on time and does great work. We’re not surprised that this is moving quickly, and we’re excited for an as-planned spring opening.”

This 10,000-square-foot facility is the largest Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria location to date, with the indoor dining area seating 250 guests and the outdoor patio seating an additional 100 people. Plans include a private event space, a glass-walled pasta-making station, and a small market selling grab-and-go dishes.

There will be a special art installation as a nod to Katie’s dad Tom Lee and longtime family friend and employee Rolando Llerena Colon. The Ballpark Village location will feature art from Ted Collier, who is also an artist and painter, and Belinda Lee, Katie’s mother and artist who specializes in painting and drawing.

“The decor evokes the vibe of an industrial loft serving as an artist’s studio,” said Katie. “Picture a light and bright space with lots of greenery. The contemporary elements bring an upscale and inviting look to the space.”

