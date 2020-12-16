ST. LOUIS - Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria will host Giveback Tuesday on Tuesday, Dec. 22 for DOORWAYS, a nonprofit that provides housing and related supportive services to improve quality of life and health outcomes for people affected by HIV. This event will take place at their Town & Country location through limited patio seating and curbside pickup. Indoor dining is closed until further notice due to St. Louis County COVID-19 restrictions.

Every month, Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria features a local nonprofit organization and donates 100% of profits from the entire day to the charity. So far, Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria has donated $242,693 to local nonprofit organizations.

This month’s donation will assist DOORWAYS in providing direct financial assistance to individuals and families who are struggling with homelessness or unstable housing. DOORWAYS’ programs and services benefit those affected by HIV/AIDS in the 15-county St. Louis metropolitan area, 62 under-served counties in outstate Missouri, and another 55 under-served counties in outstate Illinois.

“Opportunities like Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria’s Giveback Tuesday event are crucial for us being able to provide stable and safe housing, which allows people to focus on their health,” said Opal M. Jones, DOORWAYS president, and CEO. “Additionally, there are better health outcomes when people are stably housed. This includes a reduction in viral load counts which renders the virus untransmittable, helping to end its spread.”

To learn more about DOORWAYS, please visit them at wwww.doorwayshousing.org.

Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria is open every day from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. To order curbside pickup, please visit www.katiespizzaandpasta.com. For frozen pizza orders, please visit www.katiespizza.com.

