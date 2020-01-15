ST. LOUIS – On Tuesday, Jan. 28, Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria will host a Giveback Tuesday event at its Rock Hill location for the Ollie Hinkle Heart Foundation (OHHF). This nonprofit organization is committed to fighting the leading birth defect in the U.S., congenital heart defects (CHD), while supporting and strengthening heart families throughout the St. Louis region and beyond.

Here are a couple important facts from the OHHF:

Each year, one in 100 infants is born with a CHD.

25 percent of children with critical CHD will not survive past age one.

“Through our outreach programs, we are able to help thousands of families each year,” said Jennifer Hinkle, Executive Director of the OHHF. “Thanks to philanthropic efforts like Katie’s, we hope to assist even more people through our self-funded pediatric heart research.”

The OHHF provides loving and compassionate support for heart families, CHD education, and funding for leading pediatric heart research. This nonprofit was founded by Jennifer and Mark Hinkle in honor of their son, Ollie Hinkle, as a way to give back and pay forward the great love and support they received. Ollie was a brave heart warrior who lost his battle with CHD at age one.

Every month, Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria features a local nonprofit organization and donates 100 percent of profits from the entire day to the charity. Lunch, dinner, drinks, and carryout are all included. So far, Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria has donated $223,604 to local nonprofit organizations.

Funds raised from this Giveback Tuesday event will be directed to programs created to lift up and empower heart families to face the many challenges of the disease and provide individualized support, showing them love and compassion to help bolster their spirits and sustain their fight against CHD.

Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Fridays, from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturdays, and from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sundays. Happy Hour specials run Sunday through Friday from 3 to 6 p.m. Carryout orders are also available.

For more information or to make reservations, please call (314) 942-6555 or visit www.katiespizzaandpasta.com.

