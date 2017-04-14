

EDWARDSVILLE - Katie Mans' first place in the high jump (5-4) was the top Alton performance in the Tiger Relays on Wednesday.

Alton scored 46 points for seventh position in the 11-team meet. East St. Louis won the meet with 114.5 points, followed by O'Fallon (90) and Edwardsville (78). Quincy was fourth with 75.25 points, Cahokia was fifth with 72.5 points and Belleville West scored 55 points. Belleville East was eighth with 41 points, followed by Centralia (30.75), Collinsville (19) and North Technical (1).

Alton’s Katie Mans won the high jump with a leap of 5-4, followed by East St. Louis’ Rokelle Stanley, also with a jump of 5-4.

“Katie is starting to get more confident in her jumps and is working with Coach Howard,” Alton head coach Jada Moore said. “She is a big part of our team. Coach Howard is communicating very well with her trying to get her to a higher level. We would like to make sure she does 5-8 by the end of the season.”

Alton’s 4 x 100 was seventh in the meet with a time of 50.78 and wasn’t quite on par with its normal performance, but the Redbirds worked on handoffs and strategy Thursday for Friday’s O’Fallon Meet. Moore’s Alton girls compete in a meet at Jersey on Friday.