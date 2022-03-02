EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Community Unit School District 7 has selected Katie Bevis-O'Neal as the permanent principal at Albert Cassens Elementary.

The hiring was approved on February 28, 2022, by the District #7 Board of Education. Bevis-O'Neal will assume the role starting the 2022-2023 school year.

Bevis-O'Neal has served in the interim principal position at Cassens since January 2022.

Article continues after sponsor message

“I have been impressed that Ms. Bevis-O'Neal has the ability to step into any situation and succeed and has done an exceptional job at Cassens these last few months,” said Edwardsville School District 7 Superintendent Dr. Patrick Shelton. “We look forward to her continuing to provide exceptional leadership and support for the students and staff at Cassens.”

Bevis-O'Neal is no stranger to District #7. The 2003 Edwardsville High School graduate began her career in District #7 by teaching seventh grade for two years followed by 12 years of sixth-grade science. Prior to her interim principal appointment at Cassens, Bevis-O'Neal served one semester as the District’s administrative intern and has also been an athletics coach.

“I am elated to make the Albert Cassens community my new home,” said Bevis-O'Neal. “I am excited about all the possibilities for this school and look forward to sharing those successes with our students and their families.”

Bevis-O'Neal holds a specialists degree in educational administration, a master's degree in curriculum and instruction, and a bachelor’s degree in elementary education, all from SIU Edwardsville.

More like this: