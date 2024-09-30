You're Beautiful With Brian Trust! Ft: Kathy Wagner!

ALTON - On the most recent episode of “You’re Beautiful” with Brian Trust, Kathy Wagner shared her faith journey.

Wagner previously worked as a detective but currently works in medicine. She explained that God helped her find this path, and she believes that He has led her here so that she can help others. She encourages people to give themselves over to God and trust in His path for them.

“God will equip you for where He’s about to send you,” Wagner said. “The closer you get to God, the more you release. That veil drops, and you’re in front of all His glory. You can’t ever lose it.”

Wagner pointed to Hebrews 11:1 — “Now faith is the assurance of things hoped for, the conviction of things not seen” — as an example of how faith can bring comfort and peace. She noted that it’s easy to feel lost, but God has plans for every person. She lives by this scripture every day.

“It’s the confidence and assurance that something is waiting for us up ahead, even though we can’t see it,” Wagner said. “I always say, I’m a baby of faith. And I know I’m a child of faith because I walk by faith, not by sight. Some people say, ‘Why would you do this?’ I say, ‘Because Jesus told me to.’ Call me crazy if you want to, but I’m crazy about God.”



In Wagner’s life, she has seen firsthand how God helps her through different seasons. She said God will “make a moment uncomfortable for you” when He is telling you that it’s time to move on. Just like God guided Moses, Wagner said, He will guide you through difficult transitions.

Wagner believes that God has put her into her current role at a cancer infusion center to help her patients. As a detective, she worked with abuse and human trafficking survivors. No matter what job she has, her work has always been about helping other people.

She encourages people to help themselves by accepting God into their hearts. Wagner understands that there are “wolves in sheep’s clothing,” and a lot of people experience church hurt. But she implores people not to lose their relationship with God because of this. She believes you deserve to have a positive relationship with the Lord.

“Just get on your knees right where you are right now,” Wagner suggested. “Bow your head and just say, ‘God, accept me as I am right here, right now. I want to give my all to you.’ The spirit of God will come rest upon you and you will feel a heaviness removed from you. Trust me, it will happen.”

Above all else, Wagner encourages people to trust God and allow Him to change their lives. She prays for all of the patients she works with, and she hopes to see more people accept Christ. No matter where you are in life, Wagner said, God can find you and help you. She also pushes people to help others when they can.

“God will meet you right where you are. He already knows where you are anyway,” she said, adding, “We can make a difference. Just be strong enough to follow Jesus.”

Watch or listen to “You’re Beautiful” with Brian Trust at 2 p.m. on Thursdays at RiverBender.com/Beautiful.

If you or someone you know is experiencing abuse or needs support, please contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888. For mental health support, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available at 988.

