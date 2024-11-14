SPRINGFIELD - Kathryn Harris has been welcomed as the new Chair of the Looking for Lincoln Heritage Coali-tion, which is the coordinating entity for the Abraham Lincoln National Heritage Area. Her two-year term began in fall 2024, replacing the outgoing board president Colin Hitt.

Ms Harris is well known in the Central Illinois area, having been active in education, historic re-enactments, and community service. Harris earned her degree from Southern Illinois University at Carbondale, and a master’s in library science from the University of Illinois. She began her career working at Springfield’s Lincoln Library, and eventually libraries at the University of Illinois Spring-field and SIU School of Medicine. Later, she became director at the Illinois State Historical Library. In 2015, he retired as division manager for library services at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library.

During her career, she has been involved in many statewide and local organizations. Ms Harris has served on the Illinois Humanities Council, and is past-president of the Illinois Library Association. Locally, she was a member of the Springfield study circles on race, Springfield’s zoning commission, and currently serves on the newly formed Massey Commission. In 2020, Ms Harris was honored as the State Journal-Register First Citizen Award winner, recognizing those who give of their time and resources in service to others in the Springfield community.

Ms Harris is dedicated to history, portraying abolitionist Harriet Tubman; preacher Jarena Lee; Elizabeth Keckley, Mary Todd Lincoln’s confidant and dressmaker; and educator Sadie Delan. Her dedication to history and education is unmatched, making her an ideal candidate to the lead the Abraham Lincoln National Heritage Area.

Current board members of the Abraham Lincoln National Heritage Area include:

Lindsey Douglas of KC2025,

Paris Ervin, Senior Director of Media and Public Affairs at the Illinois Heath and Hospital Association;

Thomas Evenson, Senior Director of Public Affairs at Unions Pacific Railroad;

Article continues after sponsor message

Colin Hitt, Executive Director of PRiME Center at St Louis University;

Hal Oakley, attorney with Schmiedeskamp Robertson Neu & Mitchell LLP;

Amanda Rizzo, accountant with Sikich, Inc.;

Ex-Officio member Tim Good, Site Superintendent of the Lincoln Home National Historic Site.

Ex-Officio member Sarah Watson, Executive Director, Looking for Lincoln

________

The Looking for Lincoln Heritage Coalition is the coordinating entity for the 43-county Abraham Lincoln National Heritage Area. It is a partnership of organizations and individuals dedicated to enhancing the communities and landscapes of central Illinois through recognition and support of their significant natural, cultural and historical legacies. Few individuals have so profoundly influenced American history as did Abraham Lincoln. Millions around the world are inspired by the story of Lincoln’s rise from humble beginnings to President of the United States, his qualities of integrity and courage and his decisive leadership – traits that carried a fragile nation through one of its most trying periods.

For more information about the Looking for Lincoln Heritage Coalition and the Abraham Lincoln National Heritage Area, go to www.lookingforlincoln.org.

More like this: