ALTON — Kathleen Wiegand has retired from Alton High School, concluding a long career in education that began as a Special Education Paraprofessional at Alton Middle School.

Wiegand said the most rewarding part of working in the district has been "working and interacting with students and making a positive impact on their lives."

Outside of work, she enjoys gardening, camping and hiking. Looking ahead, Wiegand plans to spend time traveling and being with her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

For new employees, she advises, “Don’t be afraid to ask questions.”