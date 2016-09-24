WEST VIRGINIA - Capt. Mike Dixon of the Madison County Sheriff's Department said this afternoon that Katherine Derleth and the infant child Christopher R. Derleth have been located and are in law enforcement custody at this time.

Katherine and Christopher R. Derleth were located in a rural mountain area of West Virginia, Dixon said. Dixon also said Christopher M. Derleth is in custody.

A nationwide arrest warrant for aggravated kidnapping had been issued for Christopher M. Derleth, 39. He was wanted for kidnapping his 13-year-old stepdaughter Katherine and her infant son, Christopher R. Derleth.

The two were taken from a state appointed guardian’s home in rural Edwardsville, during the early morning hours of Sunday, September 18, 2016. A court order was previously issued out of Bond County, Illinois, which prevented Christopher M. Derleth from having contact with Katherine, pending the outcome of an ongoing criminal investigation.

Katherine had medical issues that needed addressed and Christopher R. Derleth was only a few days old and also was the need of care.

