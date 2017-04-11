Kateri Vaughn Selected as a Top 100 Student at Butler University Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. INDIANAPOLIS - Kateri Vaughn, a Junior Communications Sciences and Disorders major from Alton, IL has been selected as a Top 100 student at Butler University.



To be selected for the honor, a student must be nominated by a faculty, staff, or fellow student for the award. Students cannot nominate themselves.



The Top 100 students are determined by the Top 100 Selection Committee composed of representatives of each of the six colleges, athletics, student affairs, academic affairs, and alumni. Each candidate is judged against the core values of the program on a numeric scale. At the end of the judging period, all scores are tabulated, and the Top 100 students are selected.



This year's honorees were recognized at the Outstanding Student Banquet on April 7.