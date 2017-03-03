NORMAL – Friday was a night of milestones for the Edwardsville High School girls’ basketball team.

Not only did junior Kate Martin help her team win Friday night’s IHSA Class 4A State Championship Semifinal against Montini Catholic High School, she surpassed 1,000 points for her career as a Tiger.

The faithful play occurred as she kicked off Edwardsville’s offense in the fourth quarter With 6:38 left, she shot and landed a three-pointer, pushing her over the 1,000 point milestone.

Even as the accomplishment passed, Martin’s head was still in the game, allowing her team to edge closer to victory against the Lady Broncos. The Tigers defeated their opponents 37-35 and the young athlete did not even realize she surpassed 1,000 until the post-game press conference.

Martin scored eight points for the game as a whole with four defensive rebounds and five assists.

“It’s so amazing,” Martin said after the semifinal. “There’s no greater feeling. People keep telling me that this is the best time of my life and it will be in my memories forever.”

This sentiment is incredibly true and burns quite brightly in Martin’s thoughts.

“That is sure what it feels like to me,” she smiled, beaming with delight and pride.

Martin and the Tigers will take on Geneva Saturday in the state championship final at 7 p.m. at Redbird Arena.

