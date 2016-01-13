HARDIN - Kassidy Klocke is described by her Coach Aaron Baalman as a “catalyst” of Calhoun’s girls’ basketball team.

Recently, Klocke topped the coveted 1,000-point mark for her career with the Warriors.

Coach Baalman said Klocke works extremely hard and was well deserving of cracking the 1,000-mark plateau.

“Kassidy consistently works hard in the gym and she looks to do whatever she can to improve her game,” the coach said. “For her to get 1,000 points says a lot about her character. Emma Baalman and Grace Baalman, her teammates, did it last year and to have three girls top 1,000 points in their careers says volumes for all of them.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Coach Baalman sees Klocke continuing her basketball career in college. She has averaged more than 13 points a game for the Warriors this season and often directs the offense from the top of the key on the court.

Klocke is a three-sport star in basketball, softball and volleyball. She played first base for Calhoun’s state championship team last year.

“Kassidy, Grace and Emma are three athletes that standout and the team also has some nice, supporting role players,” Coach Baalman said.

More like this: