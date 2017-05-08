ALTON - Kassidy Funke and Samuel Frosch of Alton High School will be honored as Students of the Month by the Alton/Godfrey Rotary Club today at Gentelin's Restaurant.

Students selected for this honor are recognized and presented with an award at a Rotary Club meeting and are eligible to compete $6,000 scholarship that will be presented to one of the students honored as Student of the Month during the school year. This is the 20th year of the program and 361 students have bene recipients of this honor since the program was initiated.

Kassidy Funke is the daughter of Kelly and Tracy Funke of Godfrey. She is a member of the National Honor Society and served on the Student Council for four years and is Treasurer of that group. She is a Silver Medallion recipient and was selected as a Scholar Athlete by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch for her academic and athletic accomplishments.

Funk has been a member of the Scholar Bowl Team, is active in several student organizations and has served as a Math Literacy Worker at SIUE for the past year. She has been a member of the Redbird volleyball and soccer teams for four years. She was team captain of the volleyball team and was selected as a Scholar Athlete for that sport for two years. She was also selected as Scholar Athlete at Alton High for the month of September.

Article continues after sponsor message

Kassidy plans to attend St. Louis University and major in Chemistry on a pre-med track. Her ultimate goal is to become a medical surgeon.

Samuel Frosch is the son of Michael and Cortney Frosch of Alton. He is a member of the National Honor Socoiety, an Illinois State Scholar, and a Silver Medallion recipient.

Music has been Frosch's love and he hopes to become a music educator after graduating from Illinois State University where he was awarded a Presidential Scholarship. He has been a member of the Marching, Jazz and Pep Bands as well as the Symphonic, Pit and Wind Orchestras at Alton High. He has received numerous music performance and recognition awards including selection to the Illinois Music Educators All-District and All-State Honors Bands. He also finds time to play in the Alton Municipal Band at local events sponsored by Jazz St. Louis.

Frosch finds time to participate in a number of student organizations, including Mathematics and Physics Clubs, and is presently serving as the president of Mu Alpha Theta. He is particularly proud of his work as a math couch for fifth graders at the Young People's Project at SIUE.

Gary Ayres, President of the Alton/Godfrey Rotary Club, will present each of the students with a plaque recognizing their selection to this honor.

More like this: