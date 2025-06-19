BELLEVILLE - Gabe Kashycke, who is a senior infielder for the Belleville East High baseball team, reached a big moment in his season in a recent game at Edwardsville on May 13, 2025.

In the top of the sixth inning, with one out and Edwardsville pitcher Joe Chiarodo having retired the first 16 batters in a row, Kashycke hit a sharp grounder up the middle that deflected off of the second base bag and went into short center field for a single that broke up Chiarodo's perfect game bid in a 7-0 Tigers win over the Lancers.

Chiarodo went on to pitch a two-hit shutout in the game, but the hit was typical of Kashycke's contribution to East's season. Kashyoke has also made excellent contributions with his defense, making big plays when the Lancers have needed it.

The base hit that broke up the perfect game was something that Kashycke could see coming after his first at-bat of the game.

"So, my first at-bat, I hit a ball to the second baseman," Kashycke said, "and I knew he was going to come at me with something hard again. Hitting in the eight spot, I'm looking to get a fastball over the plate, and that' what I got. He didn't give me any breakers, nothing like that. I just stayed on the fastball, and hit it back up the middle."

It was a big relief for both Kashycke and the Lancers to break up Chiarodo's perfect game bid.

Yeah, it felt good," Kashycke said. "But I knew it was coming, though, with my first at-bat going pretty well. I expected another fastball, and got it."

Kashycke tipped his cap to Chiarodo and the Tigers for their efforts in the game.

"Yeah, he did have a great game," Kashycke said. "He's a great pitcher, for sure."

Kashycke felt good about Belleville East's baseball season, which ended at 21-16 and a 9-3 mark in the Southwestern Conference for second place.

"It was a good year," he said."We're a good team. We got things done all season."

