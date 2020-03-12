CARLINVILLE - Blackburn College senior guard Karson Hayes has been named first-team all-St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference for the second straight season.

Hayes (Little Rock, Ark.) led Blackburn in scoring at 20.0 per game while averaging 3.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game. He hit double digits in scoring in all but one SLIAC game, while breaking the 20-point mark in eight conference contests.

Senior guard Nigel Ferrell (St. Louis) was a third-team all-SLIAC selection after averaging 12.7 points per game. He led Blackburn in assists at 3.2 per game while pulling down 3.5 rebounds per contest. Ferrell was also named to the SLIAC’s All-Defensive team for the second time in three years.

Article continues after sponsor message

Sophomore guard Chanz Aldridge (Hillside, Ill.) was honored as the conference’s Sixth Man of the Year. He averaged 12.0 points per game and had a career-high 32 points in a 70-58 win at Spalding in the regular-season finale.

In addition, sophomore guard David Lopez (Barcelona, Spain) was named to the SLIAC All-Sportsmanship Team for men’s basketball, while senior guard Annika Ochs (Bethalto, Ill.) was honored on the conference’s All-Sportsmanship Team for women’s basketball.

More like this: