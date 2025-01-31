COLLINSVILLE — A late free throw by junior Karley Call secured a narrow victory for Collinsville, as they edged out East St. Louis 34-33 in a closely contested game at Vergil Fletcher Gym on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025.

With just 2.9 seconds remaining in regulation, Call’s free throw proved decisive in the Kahoks' win.

Talesha Gilmore was the standout performer for Collinsville, contributing 17 points to the team's total, while Ashley Janini added eight points.

Article continues after sponsor message

With this victory, Collinsville improved its record to 11-12, while East St. Louis fell to 4-19.

Looking ahead, Collinsville is set to face Edwardsville at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, February 4, 2025.

The team will then travel to Father McGivney Catholic for another 7:30 p.m. game on Wednesday, February 5, before heading to Centralia High School for a matchup at the same time on Thursday, February 6.

More like this: