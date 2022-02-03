Karen & Steve's Love Story
February 3, 2022 8:52 AM
Our Love Story:
The Couple: Karen and Steve Masiero from Cottage Hills
Date Met/Started Dating: June 1, 1976
Briefly Describe First Date: It was at a Y program.
Date Married: January 3, 1977
Name Something You Enjoy Doing Together: Riding motorcycles and going places.
Share Advice For A Happy Relationship: Never go to bed angry. Tomorrow isn't promised.