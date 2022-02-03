Karen & Steve's Love Story Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Our Love Story:



The Couple: Karen and Steve Masiero from Cottage Hills Article continues after sponsor message Date Met/Started Dating: June 1, 1976



Briefly Describe First Date: It was at a Y program.



Date Married: January 3, 1977



Name Something You Enjoy Doing Together: Riding motorcycles and going places.



Name Something You Enjoy Doing Together: Riding motorcycles and going places.

Share Advice For A Happy Relationship: Never go to bed angry. Tomorrow isn't promised.