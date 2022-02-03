Karen and Steve

Our Love Story:

The Couple: Karen and Steve Masiero from Cottage Hills

Date Met/Started Dating: June 1, 1976

Briefly Describe First Date: It was at a Y program.

Date Married: January 3, 1977

Name Something You Enjoy Doing Together: Riding motorcycles and going places.

Share Advice For A Happy Relationship: Never go to bed angry. Tomorrow isn't promised.

 