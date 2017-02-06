Kareem Abdul-JabbarEDWARDSVILLEDr. Ed Hightower, executive director of the Mannie Jackson Center for Humanities, said he couldn’t be more proud and excited to be hosting the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, on Thursday, March, 30, 2017, at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.

Abdul-Jabbar is just another in an array of big-name speakers scheduled to appear in the Mannie Jackson Center for the Humanities events.

In 2016, the Mannie Jackson Center for the Humanities hosted Colin Powell, a retired Army General and Secretary of State. Hightower said the format for Abdul-Jabbar will be similar to the gathering for Powell.

“We will offer guests cocktails, dinner and there will be a question and answer between for Abdul-Jabbar," Hightower said.

Hightower thanked Mannie Jackson, president and one of the founders of the Mannie Jackson Center for Humanities, for his efforts in getting Abdul-Jabbar to visit Edwardsville and him to witness the Humanitarian Center’s efforts.

“Kareem is the NBA’s all-time leading scorer and one of the greatest basketball players of all time,” Hightower said. “He is also a best-selling author, executive producer and a nationally respected humanitarian. We invite you to learn more about Kareem’s passion for making this country a better, unified place to live, work and succeed. We hope that you will support the MJCHF by attending this fundraiser. Tickets are limited and are $200 each.”

For more information about Abdul-Jabbar tickets, visit: www.mjchf.org/kareem.

 

