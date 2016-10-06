ALTON – Ellie Kane led the way with a 14-over 86 as Marquette Catholic won Wednesday's IHSA Class 1A Marquette Catholic Regional girls golf tournament at the par-72, 5,847-yard Spencer T. Olin Golf Course at Gordon Moore Park.

The Explorers shot a team 359 to take the top spot over Columbia, who had a 381, and Belleville Althoff, who shot 383. Marquette, Columbia and Althoff took the three team qualifying spots for Monday's Salem Sectional tournament at Salem Country Club.

Marquette’s girls golf coach Deb Walsh said she was “so proud of her girls” for capturing the Explorers’ first-ever regional championship for girls golf.

“The girls worked very hard this season,” she said. “They have stuck together through thick and thin and backed each other up and worked so hard to get where they are today.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Roxana's Bailey Sharpmack took the day's medalist honors with an 8-over 80 to advance to the sectional as an individual.

Okawville (391), Breese Mater Dei (398), Highland (400), Freeburg (435), Civic Memorial (440), Greenville (442), Staunton (454), Breese Central (472) and the Shells (522) rounded out the field.

Lauren Walsh (15-over 87), Annie Kane (16-over 88) and Madi Connors (26-over 98) rounded out the scoring for Marquette on the day. Sarah Grafton (47-over 119) and Katie Kratschmer (58-over 130). rounded out the Explorers' lineup.

Jersey's Hannah Taylor, playing as an individual, also was among the top 10 golfers not on qualifying teams to advance to the sectional, firing a 23-over 95.

More like this: