KANE – As part of the ongoing Jersey County Sheriff’s Office drug strategy, deputies from JCSO and officers from the Alton Police Department conducted a joint investigation of Tony K. Price, 48, of Kane.

On the evening of Tuesday, April 8, 2025, that investigation led to an attempted traffic stop of Price and a female passenger in Alton.

Price refused to stop and led APD officers on a pursuit into Jersey County where JCSO deputies joined. Price was pursued through Jersey County to West Centennial Road, where he drove into a field and disabled his vehicle. Price then fled from the vehicle on foot, while the passenger was apprehended in the car. Price was eventually tased and apprehended nearby.

During a search of Price and the field in which he fled, more than one ounce of crystal methamphetamine was recovered. Price and his passenger were arrested at the scene and the vehicle was towed and impounded.

On Thursday, April 10, 2025, Jersey County State’s Attorney Ben Goetten charged Price with Methamphetamine Trafficking (a Class X felony), Aggravated Fleeing and Attempting to Elude (a Class 3 felony) and Driving While License Revoked (a Class A misdemanor). Price faces imprisonment of 12 to 60 years.

Price was ordered held in Jersey County Jail.

He is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

