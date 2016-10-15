KANE - There is a fundraising event today at the Crawford American Legion in Kane that any veteran or someone with patriotic interests would love.

The event is to raise money to cover funeral expenses and a proper tombstone for Russ Flynn Jr., past post commander, who died recently.

The event starts at 1 p.m. today, then there will be food at 4 p.m., followed by an auction and silent auction. The event will go into the evening for those wanting to attend.

Debbie Bierman is leading the Kane Legion efforts to help with Flynn’s funeral expenses.

“He was only 52 when he passed away and he didn’t have insurance for the funeral or tombstone,” she said. “We tried to put this all together to pay for his funeral and tombstone.”

Flynn was a combat veteran and loved his country, she said. Flynn died suddenly on April 29, 2016, at his residence.

“He was an all-around great guy,” she said of Flynn. “He loved the Cardinals. He was a great guy and he would do anything for somebody. He was very active in the American Legion.”

Bierman encouraged people to come out and enjoy the auction, silent auction and entertainment.

“If this is successful, we may try to do this once a year to help a veteran pay a funeral bill or help with a tombstone for a veteran who couldn’t afford it,” she said.

Call Bierman at (618) 494-8119 if more info is needed or to make private donations to the cause, or visit the Kane American Legion.

