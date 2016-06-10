JERSEYVILLE – A Jacob Kanallakan RBI single in the top of the seventh broke up a scoreless tie and sparked a three-run inning as the Metro East Bears defeated Jerseyville 3-0 in an American Legion baseball game at Jerseyville's Ken Schell Field Thursday night.

Jacob Kanallakan's run-scoring hit came off Jerseyville's Drake Kanallakan and scored Drake Hampton, who had doubled to start the rally; Chance Foss doubled to bring in another run and a Cole Cimarolli bases-loaded walk brought in a third run to give the Bears enough runs to make Devin Colley the winner.

Jerseyville pitching kept the Bears hitless until Foss broke up the no-hit bid in the sixth; Drake Hampton was 1-for-3 with a double for Metro East (2-0), with Jacob Kanallakan 1-for-3 with a RBI, Colley 1-for-1 and Foss 2-for-2 with a double and RBI. Drake Hampton, Collin Clayton, Steven Pattan, Maverick McSparin, Anthony Kindle and Colley all pitched for the Bears.

Jacob Witt was 1-for-4 with a double for Jerseyville, with Drake Kanallakan 1-for-3, Collin Carey 1-for-2 and Kurt Hall 1-for-3; Kyle Kanturek, Dalton Hake, Michael Shelton, Daniel Williams, Zach Benware and Drake Kanallakan all saw time on the mound for Jerseyville, with Drake Kanallakan taking the loss.

Both the Bears and Jerseyville are in tournaments this weekend, the Bears at a tournament in Greenville and Jerseyville in a tournament at Jefferson City, Mo.

