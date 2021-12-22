ALTON - Kamren Mason-El is a Remarkable Redbird who has nearly done it all over the course of her career at Alton High. As the Senior Class President, Kamren feels as though it is important to have a voice to talk on behalf of what her fellow students may be feeling. She feels as though she has the ability to relate to her audience and is easy to approach which has led to a lot of her successes.

Kamren has been involved in a number of extracurricular activities at Alton High such as: President of National Council Negro Women Youth, National Honors Society Vice President, Treasurer of Mu Alpha Theta, three years as a cheerleader, the drama club and performing in the 2018 Spring Musical Hairspray. She has also been involved in a number of other activities of giving back in the Riverbend area including: 100 Black Men's Pathway to Womanhood, acting as a Youth Leader for Greater St. James Baptist Church and was the Riverbend Growth Association's Youth Committee Member. She also assisted in the recent political campaign for current Alton Mayor David Goins.

Kamren has also volunteered her time as a tutor in Biology, Math and Reading for her fellow students at Alton High and has also been an organizer of the Alton High Blood Drive and has also been on the AHS Prom planning committee for 2019 and 2021.

Kamren and some of her fellow Redbird cheerleaders have gone so far in helping another fellow Southwestern Conference cheerleading team as they worked with the East St Louis Flyers Cheerleaders to assist them with their choreography for routines they performed.

Kamren feels as though she is a hard worker and is 100 percent dedicated to everything she does. She also feels as though her time management has also been key to help her achieve all of the successes that she has had. Kamren's wishes for the future are that she can continue to speak up for others and work as an attorney. She wishes to be in a position where she can positively impact the community and society. Kamren shared in a recent interview that "as long as you are able to have a good mindset, anything is possible."

