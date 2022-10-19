Kampsville Mayor Gibson, Village Clerk, Treasurer, Board Member, All Resign On October 17 Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. KAMPSVILLE - Wade Gibson, the mayor of Kampsville, Village Clerk Jodi Becker, village treasurer Pat Gotway and board member Rob Parmenter all resigned on Monday, October 17, 2022, after what Mayor Gibson described as a threat was made at a recent meeting. Gotway had been treasurer for five decades, Gibson said. "I have no room for that in my life," former Mayor Gibson said of what transpired at the meeting. "I have resigned along with three others. The village clerk has done an outstanding job, she had nothing to work with in the beginning, and she found a way to bring order back to the town hall! Now, she along with our treasurer and selfless board member has all resigned. "Those of us that resigned no longer wanted to be involved in a toxic situation or have no desire to be involved with those going in a different direction. I want to thank Diane Brangenberg and Debbie Klunk for being the glue of Kampsville, you both deserve a lifetime of praise." Gibson said the information he has posted on his Facebook page was not a forum for negativity or debate. "The board voted in June to revise and increase the cost of fines of existing Ordinances. I met with the village attorney and began to update two sections that the Village was asking for clarity with. I was instructed to give for review to each trustee, again with the advice of the village attorney. This was a rough draft for the board to suggest any changes they would like. "However before any discussions or changes were presented at the next meeting, some of the board members made the choice to spread false information. When the residents began asking questions about the ordinance before any request to the village hall to obtain a copy. The trustees not once but twice discussed the motion and approval in the minutes where discussed." Article continues after sponsor message Gibson added that after he saw toxic actions at the board, he had no desire to be involved. Gibson said he was once mayor of Kampsville in the 1990s and he then resigned to put his family interests first. He reminded people that to be mayor a person must be a resident of the village. Once the person no longer is a resident, they are no longer eligible. The former mayor said in the 1990s, he moved so he could continue to support his children at a better pay scale. "I put my children first, and I will not apologize for that," he said. Gibson encouraged residents to stop the negativity: "I ask each of you that has commented with negativity to ask yourself, what difference have you made in the village, what can you do to make the world a better place? "Thank all of you that have supported the village. Let's move forward and see what good the new mayor and trustees offer." Former Mayor Gibson said his email is gibsonvictor1984@gmail.com for anyone who wishes to comment or communicate with him. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending