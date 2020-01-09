KAMPSVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) made an announcement today that the Kampsville Ferry will be closed on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, between 9:00 a.m. and 2 p.m., weather permitting.

IDOT said this work is necessary to do ferry ramp repairs and it will only be closed during the above hours for one day. No traffic will be allowed to cross the river during this timeframe, therefore, motorists should seek alternate routes.

The contractor on this project is St. Louis Bridge Construction Co. of Arnold, MO.

