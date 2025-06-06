CHAMPAIGN-URBANA - For the first time since 2021, the Father McGivney Catholic High School baseball team is headed back to the IHSA Class 1A state championship game.

The Griffins pounded Pawnee by a score of 16-1 in the second state semifinal Friday afternoon at Illinois Field, giving them a title shot against Ottawa Marquette on Saturday, June 7 at 1 p.m.

Friday’s semifinal was tied 1-1 after the first inning, but McGivney put up four runs in the second, eight in the third, and three more in the fourth to short-game the Indians.

Mason Holmes started on the mound for the Griffins and opened the game with a flyout. He then gave up a single and hit a batter. That allowed an RBI single to give Pawnee an early 1-0 lead.

The Griffins answered right back. Kannon Kamp grounded out, but Omar Avalos picked him up by smacking a triple to center field. Drew Kleinheider then did a job, hitting a sacrifice flyball to score Avalos and tie the game.

Scott Phelps started a two-out rally in the bottom of the second with a line drive single. Ty Ethcheson then singled and Reilly Sutberry drew a walk, bringing Kamp back up with the bases loaded.

With one swing of the bat, Kamp made it 5-1, hitting a grand slam on a 2-1 pitch. That proved to be the talking point of Friday’s game.

“I thought that was as big at-bat, but the one right before with Reilly walking was huge to flip the lineup over for Kannon and then he puts as good swing on the ball and hits it out of the park, which was a huge momentum shift to us,” McGivney head coach Chris Erwin said. “Then Mason settled in and was able to really cruise through the rest of the game. That grand slam was huge.”

“I was starting to breathe heavily, so I remembered what Erwin said a couple days ago that if we ever start to breathe heavy, just take a deep breath and remember who you are,” Kamp said. “I think I did that on the 1-1 count, worked it to a 2-1, got my pitch, and I drove it.”

It was Kamp’s first home run this season. He proclaimed that he’s more of a double kind of guy. He’s got 11 of those which is second on the team, only behind Isaac Wendler with 14.

“To get a hold of one felt good, especially in that environment,” Kamp added.

The hit not only gave the Griffins a comfortable lead, but it freed up Holmes on the mound, who admitted he was a little nervous heading in.

“A little bit, but I knew if I threw strikes, I had good defense behind me and they were going to keep getting outs,” Holmes said.

Article continues after sponsor message

“It’s the state tournament. I expected any pitcher out on the mound the first game to be nervous,” Erwin said. “It’s a big stadium, big spot, all eyes are on him. And it was to be expected, and OK.”

“But for us to get on the board early, and then Kannon put the big blast on the board; really helped [Holmes] settle in and get back to who he was all year long which was fantastic for us.”

“It gave him some room, and when a pitcher has room to spare, they pitch better,” Kamp said. “It took some pressure off him and made him a better pitcher.”

The Griffins had six of their 11 hits in the bottom of the third. Holmes got in on the fun and hit a two-run blooper single to make it 7-1. Etcheson and Avalos also hit RBI singles. Two of the eight runs were walked in. Two runs were scored via sacrifice plays.

For good measure, McGivney scored three more in the fourth to end the game early. The final play of the day was Kleinheider’s sacrifice fly to score Sutberry to get to the final, 16-1.

Holmes threw all four innings, allowing one earned run on three hits with one strikeout.

Kamp went 1-2 on the day with six RBI and two walks. Kleinheider drove in three runs, Avalos went 3-4 with two RBI, and Holmes was 1-3 with two RBI and a walk.

Everyone in the lineup had a hit except Sutberry who drew three walks instead. Pawnee’s four pitchers combined for eight walks on the day.

Now the Griffins head to the title game on Saturday against Ottawa Marquette (34-3). The Crusaders beat Lexington 16-1 in their semifinal.

The Crusaders are playing in their fifth state tournament since 2018. They won titles in 2019 and 2024.

“They’ve had a great season, obviously they’re the defending champions,” Erwin said. “We’ve had a great season trying to get here, back to this game. Wow, this is going to be fun.”

Despite Ottawa’s ongoing postseason success, Erwin and the Griffins aren’t getting too caught up in their championship opponent.

“I think, for us, we have a mission. And that mission is to stay focused on us, and focus on what we do and how we do it,” he said. “Not worry about the other team that’s playing against us. And that doesn’t matter if it’s the state championship or the first game of the year. If we focus on us and who we are, we’ll be just fine.”

More like this: