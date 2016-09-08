Kambri Marie Bishop
Name: Kambri Marie Bishop
Parents: Ashley Jackson and Jerrid Bishop of East Alton
Birth weight: 7 lbs 2 oz
Birth Length: 20.5 inches
Time : 10:29 PM
Date: September 1, 2016
Hospital: OSF St. Anthony’s
Siblings: Mackenzy (6); Karli (5)
Grandparents: Michael & Tara Bishop, Wentzville, MO; Dawn & Laurel Gargac, Godfrey; Kim & John Laux, Cottage Hills
Great Grandparents: Joyce Bishop, Lake St. Louis, MO; Henry & Linda Jackson, Alton; Bob & Margaret Ruyle, East Alton
