 

Name: Kambri Marie Bishop

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Parents: Ashley Jackson and Jerrid Bishop of East Alton

Birth weight: 7 lbs 2 oz

Birth Length: 20.5 inches

Article continues after sponsor message

Time : 10:29 PM

Date: September 1, 2016

Hospital: OSF St. Anthony’s

Siblings: Mackenzy (6); Karli (5)

Grandparents: Michael & Tara Bishop, Wentzville, MO; Dawn & Laurel Gargac, Godfrey; Kim & John Laux, Cottage Hills

Great Grandparents: Joyce Bishop, Lake St. Louis, MO; Henry & Linda Jackson, Alton; Bob & Margaret Ruyle, East Alton

More like this:

Oct 30, 2024 - OSF HealthCare Transitions To New Governance Model

Jul 8, 2024 - Alton Mourns Loss Of Rick Faccin: Celebrated Public Servant

 