ST. LOUIS - The Saint Louis Zoo announced a significant change in its polar bear exhibit this week, bidding farewell to resident polar bear Kali and welcoming a pair of twin polar bear brothers from the Toledo Zoo & Aquarium. The transition took place as part of a breeding exchange designed to enhance genetic diversity among the species.

Kali, a 12-year-old polar bear, has been a popular figure at the Saint Louis Zoo since his arrival in 2015. He has been described as gregarious, curious, and intelligent. Kali has now relocated to Toledo, where he will be paired with a female polar bear named Crystal. This move marks Kali's first opportunity to mate, taking advantage of the limited seasonal window for polar bear breeding.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Kali is a special bear beloved by so many people here in St. Louis,” said Julie Hartell-DeNardo, the Zoo’s Kevin Beckmann Curator of Carnivores. “While we’ll miss him greatly, this important opportunity allows Kali to contribute to the future of his species.”

Simultaneously, the Saint Louis Zoo welcomed 2-year-old twin brothers Kallu and Kallik, who were born at the Toledo Zoo in November 2022. The twins, whose names derive from Indigenous words for Lightning and Thunder, have a close bond and are known for their playful behavior. They are expected to spend time acclimating to their new environment at the zoo's 40,000-square-foot polar bear habitat, McDonnell Polar Bear Point.

During their time at the Toledo Zoo, Kallu and Kallik enjoyed activities such as diving in their habitat pool, engaging in training sessions with treats like canned tuna and nori seaweed, and playing with enrichment items, including giant pickle-shaped pool toys. The energetic duo is anticipated to make their public debut in the coming weeks following a necessary quarantine period.