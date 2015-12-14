Name: Kaleb Laurence Hudson
 
Parents: Larry Hudson and Katrina (Mitchell) Hudson 
 
Weight: 6 pounds 12 ounces 
 
Length: 19 inches
 
Birthdate: December 7, 2015
 
Time: 4:19 PM
 
Hospital: Alton Memorial
 
Siblings: Samya Hudson age 6
 
Maternal Grandparents: James and Karen Lovett of Alton
 
Paternal Grandparents: Vance and Carol Shannon of Bridgeton, MO
 
Maternal Great-Grandparents: Floyd and Susie Ingram of Alton
 
Paternal Great-Grandmother: Norma Snowden of Ferguson, MO

