Name:  Kaleb Edward Gerber

Parents:  Erin Stahlschmidt and Edward Gerber, Jr of Edwardsville

Birth weight:  6 lbs 11 oz

Time :  1:25 PM

Date:  November 18, 2016

Hospital:  OSF St. Anthony’s

Siblings:  Jakob (4)

Grandparents:  Edward & Kathy Gerber, Granite City; Pamela Jaycox, Alger, OH deceased; Kevin & Debbie Stahlschmidt, Alton

Great Grandparents:  Dorothy Freeman, Alton

 

