Name: Kaleb Edward Gerber
Parents: Erin Stahlschmidt and Edward Gerber, Jr of Edwardsville
Birth weight: 6 lbs 11 oz
Time : 1:25 PM
Date: November 18, 2016
Hospital: OSF St. Anthony’s
Siblings: Jakob (4)
Grandparents: Edward & Kathy Gerber, Granite City; Pamela Jaycox, Alger, OH deceased; Kevin & Debbie Stahlschmidt, Alton
Great Grandparents: Dorothy Freeman, Alton
