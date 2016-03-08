Kalani Mae Newelt Hazelip
Name: Kalani Mae Newelt Hazelip
Parents: Danielle Newell and Paul Coleman III of South Roxana
Birth weight: 7 lbs 10 oz
Birth Length: 19 inches
Time : 2:43 AM
Date: 11/12/2015
Hospital: OSF St. Anthony's
Siblings: Mason Newell Hazelip
Grand parents:Danny and Michelle Newell of South Roxana, Angie Schehl and Roy Schehl of Wood River, Paul Coleman Jr. and Missy of Wood River
Great Grandparents: Jim Pitchford of Branson, IL and Paul Coleman Sr. of Hartford
