Name: Kalani Mae Newelt Hazelip

Parents: Danielle Newell and Paul Coleman III of South Roxana

Birth weight: 7 lbs 10 oz

Birth Length: 19 inches

Time : 2:43 AM

Date: 11/12/2015

Hospital: OSF St. Anthony's

Siblings: Mason Newell Hazelip

Grand parents:Danny and Michelle Newell of South Roxana, Angie Schehl and Roy Schehl of Wood River, Paul Coleman Jr. and Missy of Wood River

Great Grandparents: Jim Pitchford of Branson, IL and Paul Coleman Sr. of Hartford

