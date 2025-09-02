ROXANA — Civic Memorial High School’s girls volleyball team secured fifth place at the Roxana Volleyball Invite held on August 30, 2025, in Roxana. The CM Eagles returned to Bethalto after a competitive day that included victories over Auburn and Carrollton.

In their first match, Civic Memorial defeated Auburn in straight sets, 25-16 and 25-21. The team’s performance was marked by strong serving and consistent kills. Notable contributors included Kaitlyn Ogden, who recorded one ace and six kills, and Monroe, who added four kills. Assists were led by Brueckner and Paslay, each with seven, while defensive efforts included seven digs from Jeffery A and four from Paslay.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Eagles faced Carrollton in a three-set match, winning 25-19, dropping the second set 19-25, and clinching the final set 15-9. Ogden again played a key role with two aces and nine kills, while Jeffery A contributed six kills and one ace. Paslay led with 15 assists, supported by Brueckner’s seven. Defensively, Hunt recorded five blocks, and Olmsted contributed nine digs.

Ogden, a junior outside hitter and team co-captain, was named to the All-Tournament Team for her standout performance throughout the competition.

More like this:

Young Talent Emerges as Key Contributors in Civic Memorial Volleyball Lineup
Aug 26, 2025
Calhoun Volleyball Cruises To Wins In Three Matches At Roxana Tournament
Aug 26, 2025
Roxana Girls Volleyball Tournament Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, Summary
Today
Marquette Catholic's Isabelle Bassett Earns All-Tournament Honors
Today
Play It Again Sports Roundup - Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025
4 days ago

 