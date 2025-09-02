ROXANA — Civic Memorial High School’s girls volleyball team secured fifth place at the Roxana Volleyball Invite held on August 30, 2025, in Roxana. The CM Eagles returned to Bethalto after a competitive day that included victories over Auburn and Carrollton.

In their first match, Civic Memorial defeated Auburn in straight sets, 25-16 and 25-21. The team’s performance was marked by strong serving and consistent kills. Notable contributors included Kaitlyn Ogden, who recorded one ace and six kills, and Monroe, who added four kills. Assists were led by Brueckner and Paslay, each with seven, while defensive efforts included seven digs from Jeffery A and four from Paslay.

The Eagles faced Carrollton in a three-set match, winning 25-19, dropping the second set 19-25, and clinching the final set 15-9. Ogden again played a key role with two aces and nine kills, while Jeffery A contributed six kills and one ace. Paslay led with 15 assists, supported by Brueckner’s seven. Defensively, Hunt recorded five blocks, and Olmsted contributed nine digs.

Ogden, a junior outside hitter and team co-captain, was named to the All-Tournament Team for her standout performance throughout the competition.

