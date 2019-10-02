Kaitlin Lodes is Alton Memorial Hospital's October Employee of Month
ALTON - Kaitlin Lodes of Performance Improvement (middle), has been recognized as Alton Memorial Hospital’s October Employee of the Month.
Kaitlin was honored Oct. 1 by her manager, Amy Schuler (left) and AMH President Dave Braasch.
She was nominated by co-workers Mary Eisler and Joni McCormick, who said that “during the short time she has worked here, Kaitlin has contributed and made a positive impact. Kaitlin plays a key role to several teams and projects at AMH and also for BJC. She is a multi-tasker and easily handles several projects at once. She is our go-to person for any help with Excel spreadsheets.”