Kairi Janice Mae Wood
Name: Kairi Janice Mae Wood
Parents: Rebecca and Chris Wood
Birth weight: 7 lbs 6 oz
Birth Length: 18 inches
Time : 7:19 PM
Date: 6/30/2015
Hospital: OSF St. Anthony's
Siblings: Conner (6) Brooklyn (4)
Grand parents: Sam and Jan Wood of Brighton, Donna Tarkington of Shipman, Bill Tarkington of Virginia Beach, VA and Pam Wood of Brighton
Great Grandparents: Don Hill of Hardon, Muriel Ghose od Shipman, Doris Tarkington of Suffolk, VA
