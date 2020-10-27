ALTON - Marquette Catholic High School sophomore distance sensation Kailey Vickrey has come into her own in the fall 2020 cross country season. Kailey's sister, Riley, now at Missouri Southern State as a runner, has been an inspiration for her for improvement.

Kailey qualified for this Saturday's St. Teresa Sectional with a stellar performance in the Carlinville Regional. Kailey's time was 19:46.80 for fourth place. Kailey Vickrey is recognized as the Riverbender.com Female Athlete of the Month for October for Marquette Catholic High School.

"This is my second year running cross country and what I like most about it is pushing myself to the limits of what I thought I was capable of and then learning I can do even more," Kailey said. "Even though it was only for a short time I really love track and think it will be a lot of fun."

Marquette Catholic's spring track and field season was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Kailey mentioned her family for how influential they have been in her cross country success.

"I would like to thank my family because they are my biggest supporters," Kailey said. "I'd also like to thank my trainer for preparing my workouts every day and driving hours to see me race in the meets."

Kailey's head cross country coach at Marquette Catholic is Tim Turnbeaugh.

The Marquette Catholic sophomore believes her running has made her a stronger person.

"I think it has made me stronger because of days when I don't feel like training I push and still do it anyway," she said. "I know I will be stronger for it. I have learned to apply that to everything else I have learned in life, too."

Kailey has not figured out yet where she will attend college because "it's still pretty early."

"I'm not exactly sure where I will attend college yet," she said.

There is no doubt Kailey Vickrey will have colleges looking at her as she progresses into her junior year. She also still has an outdoor track and field season to impress college scouts.

Kailey has been on the honor roll throughout her high school career so far. She was a track and field competitor in middle school, running middle-distance races.

"I have played soccer since I was four but decided to try cross country and fell completely in love with the sport," she said.

Riverbender.com's Athlete of the Month program is made possible by the generosity of our sponsors and the cooperation of our area high schools. This is a great accomplishment and one to be very proud of. Please join us in congratulating this young athlete. We at Riverbender.com wish you continued success in your future!

