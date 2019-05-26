CHARLESTON - Alton and Collinsville's main entries in the IHSA State Track and Field Meet at Charleston posted strong showings on Saturday.

Collinsville’s Jermarrion Stewart was second in the 100 meters with a time of 10.54 seconds, just finishing behind Plainfield North’s Marcellus Moore, considered one of the nation’s top sprinters, who had a time of 10.39 seconds, while Alton’s Deonte McGoy was sixth, with a time of 10.79 seconds. Stewart was also second in the 200 meters, coming in at 21.29 seconds, with Moore taking the win at 21.22 seconds, and Alton’s Cassius Havis came in eighth in the 800 meters at 1:57.29.

