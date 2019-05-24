Get The Latest News!

CHARLESTON - Alton’s Deonte McCoy and Collinsville’s Jemarrion Stewart both advanced in the 100 meters at the IHSA Class 3A State Track and Field Meet prelims on Friday in Charleston. McCoy recorded a time of 10.70 and Stewart posted a time of 10.49. Stewart was just behind Marcellus Moore of Plainfield (North) in the 100 meters who had a time of 10.46.

The Redbirds’ Cassius Havis advanced with a time of 1:57.59 in the 800 meters.
Collinsville high jumper Kyle Crone did not advance (6-2). Alton's Joe Morrissey narrowly missed qualifying with a time of 39.63 in his 300-meter low hurdles heat.Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

