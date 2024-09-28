GRANITE CITY – Collinsville was able to score on its first three possessions of the game, and went on to a 41-0 win over Granite City, in a football game played at Memorial Stadium/Kevin Greene Field.

The Kahoks were coming off a loss at home to Mt. Vernon last week, and was able to get things rolling against the Warriors early in going on to their win.

After receiving the opening kickoff, Collinsville took 6:10 to score, ending its drive successfully when Rome Richardson went in from two yards out to give the Kahoks a 7-0 lead. On the next possession, quarterback Chase Reynolds pitched to Matt Reynolds, who went in from 10 yards out to double the lead at 14-0.

On the third possession, Collinsville climaxed another successful drive when Zach Priest made a spectacular catch of a 19-yard Chase Reynolds pass in the end zone to up the Kahok lead to 21-0. Reynolds later ran in from four yards out, and Michale Tongay went 56 yards with an interception to give the Kahoks a 34-0 halftime lead.

Richardson ran in from nine yards out on the Kahoks’ first possession of the second half to make the score 41-0, and trigger the second-half running clock rule. The Collinsville defense finished the job and preserved the shutout, with the Kahoks winning 41-0.

Collinsville is now 3-2, and plays next Friday night against star running back Dierre Hill, Jr. and Belleville Althoff Catholic on the road, while the Warriors are now 0-5, and are at Carbondale next Friday. Both games kick off at 7 p.m. Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

