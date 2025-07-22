COLLINSVILLE – Collinsville Community Unit School District #10 has announced Matt Pomerantz will be the next head baseball coach of the Kahok Boys Baseball team. Pomerantz’s hiring was approved by the board of education at their regular monthly meeting on July 21, 2025.

"I’m so excited for Matt and his family. Matt has a relentless work effort and love for Kahok Baseball. Matt’s understanding of the game, with his passion to make our student athletes better on and off the field, make him an ideal candidate for this position,” said CHS Athletic Director Clay Smith. “Coach Pom is ready to hit the ground running and take our baseball program to new heights."

Matt Pomerantz is a 2003 graduate of Collinsville High School and a proud alumnus of Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, where he earned a bachelor's degree in organizational communication. Following college, Matt pursued his passion for baseball by playing two seasons in the Eastern Missouri Baseball League, one season in the Mon-Claire League, and 16 seasons with men's amateur baseball in the St. Louis area.

Matt also served as the head varsity baseball coach at Metro East Lutheran High School for four years.

During his time at MELHS, he successfully revitalized the baseball program, established (more) a strong, team-first culture and generated renewed enthusiasm within the school and local community.

Matt brings over 12 years of coaching experience at various levels of youth baseball, including serving as a player/coach. He is now entering his 10th year coaching at the high school level. Most recently, he served as an assistant varsity baseball coach at Collinsville High School, where he played a pivotal role in developing the team's hitters – contributing to a 30-point increase in team batting average, 17 more runs scored and nearly 20 fewer strikeouts compared to the prior season. Before that, Matt was the assistant varsity pitching coach at CHS, where he helped develop several Division I-level pitchers.

Notably, he pitch-called a near-perfect game, allowing only two walks while striking out the remaining 15 batters.

"I am truly honored and incredibly blessed to have the opportunity to lead the Kahok baseball program. As a proud former player and Kahok coach, this program holds a special place in my heart. It was here that I learned, and most recently helped teach, invaluable lessons about baseball, but more importantly, about life itself. Now, as head coach, my mission is to give back to the program, the school, and the community that helped shape me,” said Coach Pomerantz.

“I am committed to enhancing a collaborative, team-oriented environment, where hard work, accountability, and a team-first approach are at the core. I look forward to helping shape the Kahok baseball program’s culture, and to developing not only better athletes, but also better individuals, both on and off the field,” he added.

Matt is the eldest of three siblings and a proud resident of Collinsville. He has been happily married to his wife, Lyndsy, for 11 years. Together, they are the proud parents of three children: Roman (16), Jay (7) and Maylee (2).

Collinsville Community Unit School District #10 comprises 12 schools, serving 6,100+ students PreK-12 in Madison & St. Clair Counties in southwestern Illinois. Collinsville High School educates 1,800+ students in grades 9-12.

