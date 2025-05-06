EDWARDSVILLE - Will Swip, who's a junior pitcher and infielder for the Collinsville High baseball team, has been a very effective and positive pitcher for the Kahoks this season, and feels once Collinsville puts things together, they could be a very talented club.

In a loss to Edwardsville at Tom Pile Field, Swip pitched very effectively for the Kahoks, going two innings, and allowing two unearned runs on two hits, walking one and striking out one. For the season, he's 2-0 on the mound, going 14.7 innings, allowing 11 runs, eight earned, on 13 hits for an ERA of 2.86, walking 12 and fanning eight, as the Kahoks are currently 10-13 going into a two-game Southwestern Conference set against Alton, with a game against Freeburg sandwiched in. Swip has excellent potential for the future on the mound.

In a postgame interview conducted after the game at Edwardsville, Swip felt good about his performance, despite the loss.

"Obviously, it's not very fun to come away with a loss," the personable Swip said. "A lot of things to work on, but the day wasn't a horrible team game. You have guys making plays out there. It's not the end of the world, we've got another one tomorrow."

The Kahoks have had an up-and-down, roller coaster-type of season thus far, but Swip felt optimistic about the remainder of the campaign.

"For sure, we've had a little bit of a roller coaster this year," Swip said, "but, to be honest, I feel good. We have a couple of things to put together, but once that happens, we'll be dangerous."

The goals and aspirations for both Swip and the Kahoks the remainder of the season are both one and the same.

"A big one is to just start piling on team wins," Swip said, "playing good team baseball. I'm not too worried about my own stats, and all that stuff. I'm worried about how the team's doing, and how we can effectively win each game. So, I'm excited to see how it looks when we put everything together."

