COLLINSVILLE - Freeburg, Waterloo, Columbia, Belleville West qualified two bowlers each for next week's Mt. Vernon sectional, while Granite City had one bowler go through, as Mascoutah beat out host Collinsville to win the IHSA girls bowling regional tournament Saturday at Collinsville's Camelot Bowl.

The Indians won the team title with a 12-game team series of 6,055. with the Kahoks placing second at 5,678, Belleville East came in third with a score of 5,512, and O'Fallon finished fourth, claiming the final team berth with a 5.499. Waterloo was fifth with a 5,388, the Midgets were sixth at 5,117, the Eagles were seventh at 4,979, eighth place went to Belleville West at 4,911, Granite City came in ninth at 4.374. and Lebanon rounded out the top ten with a 4,318. Belleville Althoff Catholic came in 11th at 4,104, Cahokia was 12th at 4.087, Dupo came in 13th at 3.681, and Waterloo Gibault Catholic was 14th at 2,341.

The individual champion was Audrey Pense of Mascoutah, who shot a six-game series of 1,336. The leading individual qualifier was Hannah Allen of Waterloo, who shot a 1,202. while Miranda Duff of Freeburg went through at 1,131. Columbia's Maddie Brandenburger shot a 1,077 to advance, Madison Ellis of Freeburg went through at 1,076, Jillian Descamps of the Maroons qualified with a 1,061, the Warriors' Gracie Hard advanced with a 1,045 series, Sophie Fischer of the Midgets went in with a 1.036, Waterloo's Julia Wallace qualified with a 1,035, Emmalyne Hoke of Columbia was in with a 1,034, and Madison Gaynor of West qualified with a 1,032 set.

In addition to Pense, the Indians saw Raegan Evers have a 1,250 score, Emily Blanchard fired a 1,240 set, Julia Henderson shot a 1,147, Lilia Herman had a five-game series of 891, and Blue Herman had a single game of 181. The Kahoks were led by Laila Jaoko's 1,321 series, with Caici Buckman having a 1,202, Kellen Stephens fired a 1,132 set, Allayna Lange had a 1,015. and Emmalynn Williams shot a 1.008.

Olivia Hemmerle led the Lancers with a 1.241 series, while Ellie Doollittle shot a 1,151, Brooke Boide shot a 1,071, Rylee Smith shot a 953 set, Peyton Streater had a three-game series of 644, Airianna Schuhardt had a two-game series of 308. and Faith Fritz had a single game of 144. The Panthers were led by Athena Martin, who fired a 1,244 series, while Abbie Lands had a 1,159, Amber Montante shot a 1,075, Danika Hicks shot a four-game series o 706, Natalie Iglesias had a three-game series of 528, Jenna Hoerner came up with a three-game series of 441, and Johanna Edwards had a two-game set of 441.

To go along with Descamps and Gaynor, the Maroons saw Allison Law shoot a 998 series, Kaylee Asher shot a 962, and Allyssa Law had an 858. In addition to Hard, Granite saw Elizabeth Flynn shoot a 977 series, Breanna Williams had an 886 set, Emily Sahrhage had a five-game total o 616. Alexis Clark shot a four-game series of 475. and Gracie Westbrook had a three-game series of 375.

Aleah McKinley led the Comanches with a 971, with Kiandra McKinley coming up with an 877. Aleeyiah Burns was right behind with an 875, Cheyenne Gischer shot an 842. Miracle Nelson had a three-game series of 339, and Nancianne Burridge had a three-game set of 219. The Crusaders were led by Lyllian Smith, who had a 1,021 series, while Sophie Jose had a 910 series, Heather Hogue shot an 832. Kaylee Smith shot a 764, Sidera Ryan had a three-game series of 261. Gwendolyn Westhof had a two-game series of 196, and Shannon Westhof had a single game of 100.

The sectional qualifiers all advance to the Mt. Vernon section, which takes place next Saturday, Feb. 15, at Nu Bowl Lanes, starting at 9 a.m. The qualifiers from the sectional advance to the state finals next Friday and Saturday, Feb. 21-22, at the traditional home of the Cherry Bowl Lanes in Rockford.

