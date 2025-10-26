COLLINSVILLE - Kahoks coach Rob Lugge felt the 1-0 win over Edwardsville for the IHSA Regional title game on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, was a see-saw, back-and-forth affair, that Collinsville was able to get the last-second goal to advance to Tuesday's sectional semifinal against O'Fallon, who defeated Belleville West 1-0 to win their own regional Friday night.

Rodrigo Hernandez-Mendoza scored the winning going late in the match for the Kahoks.

"We feel great," Lugge said. "It definitely was a back-and-forth game, and we think, at any moment, their team's going to score. We were just fortunate at the end to get a late corner kick, the boys, they just gave it all they had, and were able to punch the ball in the goal, and that's about it."

The late red card to Nativi helped the Kahoks in their ensuing free kick, which almost went into the goal, but Tiger goalie Eli Kennedy pushed off the bar to set up the corner that Collinsville won.

"It was a foul, the red card, that's not up to me," Lugge said, "but i believe it was a definite foul, which put us in a good position, a dead ball from the half line, we're just throwing numbers forward, and it helps that's something's bouncing around, and we ended up there."

The blur of the scramble was confusing to Lugge, but he was very happy the ball ended up in the back of the net.

"There were just bodies going everywhere," Lugge said. "The ball's bouncing, and Rodrigo, who I didn't really see put it in, but that's who they say scored. He just seems to find the ball, and he just puts into the back of the net."

It was Hernandez-Mendoza's second goal of the postseason, having scored in the semifinal last Tuesday night against Alton, and definitely one of the biggest goals in Kahoks' soccer history. The goal gave Collinsville its 22nd regional championship.

"He's got a motor that no one can match," Lugge said of Hernandez-Mendoza, "and when he gets going, it's impressive."

Lugge is looking forward to matching up against the Panthers for the chance to go on to the Round of 16 in the sectional final.

"Yes," Lugge said. "I think anytime you can continue playing in the playoffs, it's a good thing. O'Fallon's a quality team, so if we can get healthy, I think we'll be OK."

The Kahoks go to 12-10-1, and face O'Fallon in the Peoria Notre Dame Catholic sectional, with the game set to kick off at 5 p.m. at a site in the area to be announced. The winner will meet the winner of the other semifinal between Minooka, a 4-0 winner over Bradley-Bourbonnais in their own regional, and Normal Community, who defeated Notre Dame 2-0 to win the Moline regional, in the Round of 16 sectional final in Peoria on Nov. 1 at 6:30 p.m.

The Peoria Notre Dame winner meets the winner of the Naperville North sectional --- either the host Huskies, Lockport Township, Naperville Central, or West Aurora --- in the Normal Community super-sectional quarterfinal match Nov. 4 at 5 p.m. The semifinals and finals are set for Hoffman Estates High School in northwest suburban Chicago, Nov. 7-8.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

