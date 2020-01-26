COLLINSVILLE - Collinsville was the only area team to advance any bowlers to the IHSA state meet next weekend as the Kahoks finished sixth in their own sectional tournament on Saturday morning and afternoon at Camelot Bowl in Collinsville.

Herrin was the team champion, with an overall score of 6,298, with Belleville East coming in second with a score of 6,148, Harrisburg and Anna-Jonesboro finishing tied for third with identical scores of 6,054, Mascoutah coming in fifth at 6,002, and the Kahoks claiming the final team spot in the state finals with a score of 5,951. Waterloo came in seventh with 5.932, Salem came in eighth with a score of 5.838, ninth place went to Centralia, who had a score of 5,716, Steeleville came in 10th with a 5.671, Jersey was 11th at 5,623, and Mt. Vernon was 12th with a score of 5,621.

Bryson Hartman led the Kahoks with a six-game series of 1,259, followed by Ethan Gardner, who rolled a 1,229 series, Cole Budde was next for Collinsville with a 1,205 set, Nathan Hay bowled a 1,132 set, Brandon Campbell had a partial series of 397, followed by Mason Foley, who had a 373 set, and Hunter Juengel, who bowled a 356.

William Nordmann of Lebanon was the individual champions with a six-game score of 1,372, bowling as an individual. No Riverbender.com-area bowler advanced to the state meet, although the entire Metro-East area will be represented by Nordmann, Jordan Peacock of O'Fallon, with a score of 1,349, Zachary Benavidez of Belleville West, who rolled a 1,301, and Highland's Austin Davis, who had a 1,298 six-game set.

The Kahoks and the individual qualifiers will all compete in the state tournament, which starts next Friday at St. Clair Bowl in Fairview Heights, and concludes on Feb. 1. The state boys bowling tournament is the only IHSA state finals event to be held in both Southern Illinois and the St. Louis metropolitan area.

