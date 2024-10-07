BELLEVILLE - Chase Reynolds is the starting quarterback for Collinsville's football team, which is currently 3-3 after dropping a 54-14 decision to Belleville Althoff Catholic on Oct. 4. And after the loss to the Crusaders, he's determined to turn the page and lead the Kahoks back into the IHSA Playoffs for the fourth consecutive year.

It was a tough loss for Collinsville against Althoff, where Reynolds himself was seven-of-16 passing for 48 yards and a touchdown, a nine-yard strike to Devin Habermehl late in the third quarter that made the score 48-14, and also ran for 69 yards on seven carries. For the season, Reynolds is 56-of-109 passing for 465 yards and two touchdowns, and has also ran 74 times for 676 yards and six touchdowns, a very good statistical season, indeed.

After the loss to Althoff, Reynolds, in his postgame interview, said the Kahoks didn't play particularly well, but is determined to get back to work, and help the Kahoks clinch a playoff berth with wins in two of their final three games.

"I feel like we need to capitalize off that win," Reynolds said. "We definitely shouldn't win at all like that As a team, we played very, very undisciplined, and we didn't play with enough drive. So next week, we just move on from there, and keep working."

Article continues after sponsor message

Crusaders star running back Dierre Hill, Jr. had another good game for Althoff, and Reynolds feels he'll probably be the best back the Kahoks will see this season.

"Yeah, he's a really good player," Reynolds said. "A really hard player to tackle. He's quick, he always has his feet moving, and a lot of plays they ran for him were really well set up, and it broke us down a lot. I mean, that't the best back we're going to see this whole year."

Collinsville did have some good things happen during the game, such as a 75-yard option pass from Zach Priest to Amari Rodgers-Parrott that mad the score 14-7 in the first quarter, and Reynolds' touchdown pass to Habermehl in the third. Reynolds knows the Kahoks can do better, though.

"Yeah, but like I said, it's never good enough," Reynolds said. "We've got to do better than that. We definitely could have done better than that."

The Kahoks host Marion in week seven in their final three-game stretch to qualify for the playoffs again, which includes road dates at Cahokia and Triad in the final two games. Reynolds agreed that the Kahoks are very capable of taking care of their business, and is looking forward to the challenges ahead.

"Yes, sir, yes," Reynolds said. "The next three games, realistically,, if we're do what we're supposed to do, do what we're told, we should win those games out, and excel the rest of the season. We'll be back next week."

More like this: