CHARLESTON – Six area athletes – Eugene Kahl of Piasa Southwestern, Dylan Smith of Carrollton, and Will Walton, Michael Douglas, Issac Daugherty and Dustin Roberts of Carlinville – qualified in their events for Saturday’s finals in the preliminaries of the IHSA Class 1A boys state track and field meet Thursday at O’Brien Stadium on the campus of Eastern Illinois University in Charleston.

Kahl qualified in the 200 meters, winning his heat with a time of 23.06 seconds, both Douglas and Smith went through in the high jump, with leaps of 6’ 2” each, and Walton won his flight in the long jump with a distance of 21’ 7.75”.Both Daugherty and Roberts qualified in the pole vault, with jumps of 13’ 6” each.

Smith failed to qualify in the long jump, having fouled out of the competition, Walton missed out on the high jump, going 5’ 11”, while in the discus throw, Marquette Catholic’s Jake Hewitt threw 137 feet even, but did not advance.

Article continues after sponsor message

In the 4x800-meter relay, the Father McGivney Catholic team of Zach Brasel, Andrew Dupy, Diego Pacheco and Tyler Guthrie finished sixth in their heat with a time of 8:31.40, but did not advance, Carrollton’s 4x100-meter relay team of Harley Angel, Cole Carpenter, Zach Flowers and Brett Lehr finished sixth in their heat with a time of 45.52 seconds, also not advancing to the finals. Bunker Hill’s Trent Bertelsman had a time in the 110-meter hurdles of 16.08 seconds, failing to qualify, Jack Bircher of Metro-East Lutheran ran the 100 meters in 11.11 seconds, with Kahl running an 11.14 seconds in his heat, with both missing out on the finals.

In the 400 meters, Briley Roper of Carlinville had a time of 52.40 seconds, but missing out on the final day, the 300-meter hurdles saw Zach Bozarth running a time of 43.34 seconds, Southwestern’s Caden Bohn had a time in the 1,600 meters of 4:56.55, while Guthrie ran 4:43.49, and in the 200 meters, Bircher came in at 23.34 seconds. All missed out on qualifying for the final day.

The Class 2A and 3A preliminaries will be held on Friday, with the finals of all three classes being held on Saturday.

More like this: