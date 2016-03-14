Kaeden R. M. Stanford of Alton Middle School and Audrey Ennis of Eunice Smith Elementary were named as Students of the Month for March by the Alton Area Optimist Club.

The Alton Area Optimist Club gives a $25 gift card to the student as well as a $25 donation to a non-profit organization of the student’s choice.

Kaeden is the son of Sarah Jones and Core Stanford of Alton. He chose Game Stop for his gift card and the 5A’s for his donation. Kaeden is an 8th grade student in the Light House at Alton Middle School. He shows characteristics of an Optimist Student with this peers, staff, and community. Kaeden has a kind personality that exudes AMS motto of Cooperation, Respect, Encouragement, Safety and Trust. Teachers brag about how willing he is to work with students and assist where ever they ask him. He is a positive role model for his classmates. Kaeden is wrestling for the first time this year. He has placed second in the Regionals and Sectionals and will compete at the 2016 state meet. Spending time with his family and friends is something he enjoys doing especially spending time with his father who is in the Navy and stationed in Sand Diego, California. He enjoys sculpting and pottery. Kaeden would like to earn a degree in engineering and work with drones.

Audrey Ennis is the daughter of Amy Brooks and Thomas Ennis III of Alton. She is a 5th grader at Eunice Smith Elementary School. She chose Target for her gift card and the 5As Animal Shelter for her donation. Audrey is a bright spot in anyone’s day. She always gets her work done on time and has earned straight A’s. But more than that, she is one of the most reliable and trustworthy students in her classroom. She is always eager to help others with their work when needed. When her teacher is having a rough day, Audrey is there with a funny story or a smile to make the day better. She is active in the Student Advisory Council because she offers suggestions that will benefit the entire school and make her school a more successful learning environment. Other activities in which Audrey is involved include, honors orchestra, chorus, band, girls group, and newspaper staff. Audrey is an excellent example of a model student.

The Alton Area Optimist Club is a youth oriented community service organization that has been in existence for over 60 years in the Riverbend area. The Alton Area Optimist club sponsors various youth sports teams, supports Boys and Girls Scouts, participates in the Rock Springs Celebration of Lights, Memorial Day Parade, and supports school activities such as poster contests and the Elementary and Middle School Students of the Month. The Alton Area Optimist is also a yearly sponsor of the 1st Responder Recognition Dinner. Our biggest activity is the bestowing of several college or trade school scholarships to area high school students each year.

