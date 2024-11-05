BETHALTO - Kadin Thompson is a hard-working, dedicated student in Bethalto.

For his accomplishments, Kadin Thompson is a DD Homes Network Student of the Month for Civic Memorial High School.

As a twelfth grader, Thompson is a leader at the high school. He has been involved with trap shooting for the past five years, and he loves every minute of it. This is shaping up to be his most successful season yet as a senior member of the team.

Student Spotlight is sponsored by

If he wasn’t busy enough with his schoolwork and trap shooting, Thompson works hard outside of school to be successful. Not only is he an employee with a local company, but he also started his own business.

“I work at Jack Schmitt Chevy in Wood River, IL, and I own my own lawn and landscaping service known as Striped Solutions,” Thompson said.

He spends most of his free time building up Striped Solutions and mowing grass, but he also enjoys playing pickleball whenever he has the opportunity. He has big dreams for his own business and can’t wait to see it succeed going forward.

Through his work experience and his academic prowess, Thompson has proven he is a dedicated, responsible person with great success in his future. After graduation, he hopes to go into sales and make a name for himself in the area as a hard worker and big dreamer.

Congratulations to Kadin for this recognition by Civic Memorial High School and the DD Homes Network!

More like this: