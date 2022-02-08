Kadi & Josh's Love Story
Our Love Story:
The Couple: Kadi & Josh from Cottage Hills
Date Met/Started Dating: February 25, 2021
Briefly Describe First Date: Ice Skating at the East Alton Ice Arena.
Name Something You Enjoy Doing Together: Camping, Cooking, Watching our shows together.
Share Advice For A Happy Relationship: Always be there for each other and never go to bed upset with one another.