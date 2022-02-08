Our Love Story:

The Couple: Kadi & Josh from Cottage Hills

Date Met/Started Dating: February 25, 2021

Briefly Describe First Date: Ice Skating at the East Alton Ice Arena.

Name Something You Enjoy Doing Together: Camping, Cooking, Watching our shows together.

Share Advice For A Happy Relationship: Always be there for each other and never go to bed upset with one another.