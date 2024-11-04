COLLINSVILLE — The Collinsville Police Department has recognized Officer Trent Ross as the Officer of the Month for September, highlighting his contributions to community safety and law enforcement efforts in the region.

Officer Ross and his K9 partner Rocky have been instrumental in combating crime in Collinsville and neighboring communities. Their collaborative efforts often involve tracking and apprehending suspects beyond city limits.

In addition to his work with K9 Rocky, Officer Ross has focused on ensuring road safety through DUI enforcement. His initiatives in September led to the removal of seven impaired drivers from local roadways.

The Collinsville Police Department expressed gratitude for Officer Ross's dedication, stating, "Thank you Officer Ross for all your efforts to keep the metro area safe."

